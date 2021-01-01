Bahlsen Akora Dark Chocolate Apricot Gingerbread Hearts by World Market

Food And Drink -A classic German treat, these heart-shaped gingerbread cookies feature a sweet apricot filling on the inside and a European dark-chocolate coating on the outside. A traditional holiday delight to share with family and friends, these bite-sized treat are rich, sweet, spicy and luscious all at once. Bahlsen has been crafting its famous traditional treats in Hannover, Germany for over 130 years. Also could be used for sweets,treats,dessert,snacks,baked goods,food,snacks,holiday snack,holiday food,holiday treat,thanksgiving dessert,thanksgiving treat,christmas food,christmas treat,christmas snack,food gift,foodie gift,lebkuchen,apricot filling,apple filling,xmas,christmas cookie,holiday cookie,cinnamon,spices,spicy gingerbread,german gingerbread,ginger bread,mini cake,soft gingerbread. By Cost Plus World Market.605121