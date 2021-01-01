Bahia MW Chair by Calligaris - Color: Beige - Finish: Wood tones - (CS181400000232801600000)

Made in Italy Trending with a two-tone retro look and wraparound backrest the Bahia MW Chair invites you to sit in style. Its name is a reminder of exotic landscapes, its shape is reminiscent of large tropical flower petals. Comfortable, cozy, colorful, Bahia MW is a bio-inspired, organic shape as described by designers Dondoli and Pocci. Its polypropylene shell is flexible and strong, hard-wearing and recyclable. Constructed with a wooden base, tapered legs, and a colored metal crossbar. Take a seat and enjoy the comfort of the Bahia MW Chair. Backed by Calligaris's 1 year warranty. Founded by Antonio Calligaris in 1923, Calligaris is a family-run contemporary Italian home design company. Fusing its roots in wood craftsmanship - the trade that launched their first chairs decades ago. From that artisan birthplace of tradition, style and quality, Calligaris has travelled a long road leading to the use of the most innovative technologies available and expanding to new mediums - from plastics and glass to metal, textiles and leather.Today, the Calligaris range of distinctive collections includes chairs and stools, dining and occasional tables and bedroom-lighting furnishings. Calligaris works with care, passion and creativity to bring into being the best of Italian design, making high quality products at an accessible price. Color: Beige.