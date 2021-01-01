Bahamas Single Shower Curtain

The Hammann Hookless Eyelet Single Shower Curtain is an attractive, breathable, flexible alternative to rigid doors, shower curtains bring increased privacy to your bathroom at a budget-friendly price. Made out of 100% polyester, this curtain can be used with any rod of your choice. And don’t worry about a liner, this curtain has one built-in! Measuring 74'' H x 71'' W, this curtain can be used with most showers and freestanding tubs. As an added bonus, you can throw it in the washing machine for easy cleaning. Color: Blue