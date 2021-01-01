Keter Bahamas Brown All-Weather Resin Patio Loveseat With Warm Taupe Cushions

From rustic chic to contemporary and sleek, the Bahamas loveseat enhances any outdoor decor. The textured resin surface of this piece is designed to look like wicker -- but without all the worry. Like other Keter furniture the Bahamas loveseat is built to be durable and make it through thunderstorms, long hot spells, and other extreme weather situations. Sun exposure is a given in almost any climate, so our outdoor furnishings are UV protected for long-lasting beauty and functionality. In addition to being fade resistant, the resin used in the making of this loveseat offers weather resistant benefits so it wont peel, rot or unravel. We know you can't wait to start making the most of your balcony or your backyard deck. Luckily, the Bahamas Loveseat is built to be easily assembled and enjoyed the same day. And you'll appreciate its other low maintenance qualities when outdoor activities call.