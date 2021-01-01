Regency Baha Natural/Black Leather Bentwood Reclining Chair, Natural/ Black Bonded Leather

Sit back and relax in this great reclining chair! The Baha Reclining Chair by Niche is both lightweight and durable. Its unique cantilever base is constructed of a bentwood frame measuring 1 in. thick and finished in a classic Natural veneer that matches any decor. The black bonded leather seat is water repellant to keep this beautiful chair looking like new! Great for gaming, reading or just plain lounging, the Baha Reclining Chair is the perfect addition to your home or office and coordinates with the rest of the Niche Collection. Color: Natural/ Black Bonded Leather.