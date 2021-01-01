From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Bagleys Modern and Contemporary Multi-Colored Handwoven Fabric Area Rug
Give your home an exciting highlight with the superb design of the Bagleys rug. Handwoven in India, this rug is comprised of recycled fabric. The animated blend of colors adds visual interest to the current layout of any room with its eye-catching presentation. An angular pattern adds visual texture and depth that emphasize the vibrant colors on display. With its exciting and intricate design, the Bagleys rug enhances any space. Dimensions: 63" Wide x 90.6" Deep;