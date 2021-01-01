Einhell Bagless Handheld Vacuum

This vacuum cleaner is always ready to clean up dirt and annoying crumbs on the carpet, sofa, or table. This product gets every surface cleaned in a flash with three inclusive nozzles for different applications. The floor nozzle is specially designed for hard floors and smooth surfaces. A second nozzle is provided for upholstery and fabrics and a crevice nozzle for those hard to reach places. The 18-inch extension tube makes it easy to use in any position. Complete with an 18.25 Oz dust tank. For space-saving storage, there is an integrated wall holder. This product comes without a battery and charger which are sold separately.