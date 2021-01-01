From einhell
Einhell Bagless Handheld Vacuum
This vacuum cleaner is always ready to clean up dirt and annoying crumbs on the carpet, sofa, or table. This product gets every surface cleaned in a flash with three inclusive nozzles for different applications. The floor nozzle is specially designed for hard floors and smooth surfaces. A second nozzle is provided for upholstery and fabrics and a crevice nozzle for those hard to reach places. The 18-inch extension tube makes it easy to use in any position. Complete with an 18.25 Oz dust tank. For space-saving storage, there is an integrated wall holder. This product comes without a battery and charger which are sold separately.