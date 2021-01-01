'Bagan Myanmar' Graphic Art Print

Express your artistic side and transform your interior space into a living work of art. This stunning print is made for the discerning art lover. Created and curated to provide the perfect focal point or unifying feature to bring to life any room with style. Pair with a complementing color palette or hung in clever spaces for a distinct statement that is uniquely you. Stunning print design created by Luke Gram for creative expression in the traditional, modern and urban home alike. Museum quality and ready to Hang. Format: Paper, Size: 8" H x 10" W x 0.1" D