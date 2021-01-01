Bag for Women156 Inch Tote BagLarge Tote Bag Handmade Metal HandleBlack

BAG FOR WOMEN-Classic design women tote bag up to 15 inch, special metal drop handle for everyday work office carry INDEPENDENT PROTECTIVE LAYER-One main protective layer about 0.6cm thick with top elastic clasp, it is enough safety for your or other important things COMPUTER BAGS FOR WOMEN ADVANTAGE-1.Double strong handles with drop shape metal fix components;2.main center independent padded layer, medium size zipper bag for power bank and office supplies;3.internal front two small pockets and backwall zipper bag, separated spaces make things easy to find BAG FOR WOMEN DIMENSIONS-11.4Inch(H)X 15.3Inch(L)X 5.5Inch(W),double handles about 24.2cm/9.4',crossbody strap length about 23.6'-47.2' MATERIAL AND DESIGN-Big capacity up to 15.6 inch OR office A4 folder, hardness external material and durable lining, perfect for casual work business/all-purpose use