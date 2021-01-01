Bag for Women Lightweight Leather Work Tote Waterproof Business Office School Computer Bag for 156 Inch Tablet Professional Large Capacity.

Best Quality Guranteed. Premium Quality & Professional - The Women Bag we choose durable microfiber leather and ribbon to ensure durability, as we deeply know you need a much more durable tote work bag. Metal feet base protects your bag from damage. Special smooth lines designed tote bag makes it personalized and elegant and never out of style. Spacious In Design and Lightweight - The women totes is the size in 15' L x 5.1' W x 13' H. With a removable adjustable handle and shoulder strap (9.8"-12.9') help you for a comfier carry. Extremely lightweight just 1.9 lb, you could use a briefcase handbag, shoulder bag or a crossbody bag as well, convenient and comfortable. Keep Items Well Organized - Professional design to protect your against accidental impacts and scratches effectively. Roomy enough with 3 compartments for all your daily stuff. The biggest compartment in the middle to hold your and other important things, th