Bag for Women Leather 156 Inch Work Tote for Computer Bag Waterproof Business Office Professional Large Capacity Handbag School Shoulder Bag Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Gorgeous Womens Bag - Made of premium PU leather material, durable and fashion. Sturdy design, fluid lines that convey a classic chic fashion look that is personalized and elegant and never out of style, will bring modernity and freshness to any outfit. Ideal Organizer Womens Briefcase - Three layers are designed for different use: one compartment to hold a 15.6' and tablet with room to spare; one zip compartment to secure files and two open sections with room for cosmetic, wallet, A4 folder; Multiple pockets for small essentials, bottles; Exactly keep your daily business essentials well organized. Generously Sized Tote Bag - Size of the bag is 16.9'x5.8'x12.9', finished with a secure zip-top closure. With a removable shoulder strap varied from 31.9 inches to maximum 56.5 inches and adjustable handles, You be carried in several ways as a lightweight briefcase or handbag, shoulder bag or a crossbod