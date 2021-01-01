From quixiotic games

Bag for Mens Women with USB Charger Port Small Chest Pack with Side Pocket Fashion Travel School Shoulder Backpack Confused

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Imported Size: 7'(L)*3.5'(W)*13"(H) inches, enough capacity to organize your cellphone, wallet, keys, tissues, ID card, small snacks, and other small personal belongings Multifunctional: Headphone cable hole design for you enjoying music conveniently, External USB with built-in charging cable, but not include a battery, you need a power bank to charge your phone Carry in comfort: It has three kinds of backpack way, can act as a single-shoulder backpack, chest bag, or a cross-body backpack for use Stylish and practical: Perfect for outdoor hiking, camping, climbing, cycling, day trip, vacation, travel, school, shopping, etc. Also its a great gift for everyone Material: Made of water repellent Oxford fabric with a long crossbody adjustable strap, lightweight and durable

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com