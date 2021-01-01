From chippewa
Bag Film Changing Bag 2712 Inch by 2634 Inch Thick Cotton Fabric AntiStatic Material for Film Changing Film Developing Pro Photography Supplies.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. LARGE SIZE - 27-1/2 Inch by 26-3/4 Inch bag for bulk loading the film, accommodate large developing tanks and accessories. MATERIAL - 100% Brand new, made with high quality & dense fabric, antistatic material for film changing, film development. LAYER - Sealed to ensure the operation is not leaked, shading performance guaranteed. USEFUL - Free you from the confined closet, 100% light-proof, no worries to remove developing tank. CONVENIENT - Built-in zipper to secure changing and loading the film.