From mercer41
Badley Stitched Greek Key Design 19" Placemat
If you're working hard to serve up delicious meals, make sure your table is helping you out, by serving up style! Sometimes, all it takes to lend your tablescape a fresh look is quickly swapping out your dining linens. This four-piece set of placemats, for example, is a great option for a breezy coastal touch on your table. Woven from polyester, these mats feature a Greek key design for an eye-catching pop of pattern. And since it's machine washable, all it takes is a quick cycle to have this set looking its best. Color: White