Frisco Bad to the Bone Dog & Cat T-Shirt, Medium

**Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit.** Let you rock ‘n roll pet rep their rebel vibes with the Frisco Bad to the Bone Dog & Cat T-Shirt. This lightweight t-shirt with sleeves is made with a breathable cotton-polyester blend and features an adorable “Bad to the Bone” print with a fun bone graphic. The pull-over style makes it easy to get your pet dressed—so they can be the center of attention! Plus, it’s machine washable and comes in different sizes to fit most pups and kitties.