Backyard Furniture Luxury 6 Piece Casual Dining Rattan Garden Set with Glass Table Gray

Description TOPMAX 6-Piece Patio Furniture Set Outdoor Sectional Sofa with Glass Table, Ottomans for Pool, Backyard, Lawn (Gray) Bullet Points: 【Add A Touch of Elegance】The woven natural-looking UV-resistant rattan of this this beautiful 6 piece rattan wicker patio set comes in two understated colors (gray or black) which highlight the dark gray cushions, while the sleek tempered glass tabletop gives off a sophisticated aura that turns your lawn or garden into paradise. 【Plush Seating】Extra-stuffed 3.9 inch thick back cushions ensure that you will feel relaxed after a long days work, with 2 inch padded, extra-wide seating will leave you floating on a cloud as you relax or take a nap on a warm afternoon or lazy Saturday. 【Enrich Your Outdoor Living Experience】Perfect for impromptu gatherings, this set can easily seat 8 people while the spacious tempered glass table is perfect for serving drinks and food for fun outdoor parties. Expand your home outside with the comfort and style that only a patio set can achieve. Product description: Weight & Dimensions Overall Product Dimension Sectional sofa： 87 x 20.4 x 32.3 inches (L x W x H) Tempered glass table: 47.2 x 27.6 x 26 inches (L x W x H) Ottoman: 16.3 x 16.3 x 14.4 (L x W x H) Seat cushion thickness: 2 inches Back cushion thickness: 3.9 inches Detail Product Dimension Please refer to the Size image Number of Package 4 Package Dimension and Weight Please refer to the Specification Product Weight Loveseat: 28.65 lbs Corner Sofa : 31.96 lbs Table: 41.88 lbs Ottoman: 8.82 lbs Weight Capacity Love seat: 330 lbs Corner Sofa : 330 lbs Table: 165 lbs Ottoman: 330 lbs Specifications: Pieces Included Love seat x 2 Corner Sofa x 1 Ottoman x 2 Tempered glass table x 1 Long seat cushion*3 Back cushion*7 Ottoman cushion*2 Material PE Rattan+Steel+polyester fabric+foam(1.7lbs/cu.ft)+tempered glass Finish/Cushion Color Gray rattan+Dark Gray cushion Removable Cushion Cover Yes Product Care recommend hand-cleaning covers with mild soap Cushion Attachment Type Sofa: No Direct Attachment Method Ottoman: Button Ties Cushion Cover Closure Way Zipper Frame/Cushion Durability Water Resistant、UV resistant Assembly Required Yes Zipper for cushion Yes Additional Tools Required All Tools Included Country of Origin Vietnam Product Warranty One year Notice 1、Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error. 2、Items may slightly differ from photo in terms of color due to the lighting or your monitor’s display