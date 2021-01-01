Backyard Decks: How to Build a Simple and Beautiful Deck: Home Decor Book (Paperback)

Stop dreaming about your perfect deck or patio and start planning. Take a look at some of our favorite projects, and then build one (or more!) in your backyard.Backyard decks seemingly create square footage out of thin air for summer barbecues, family get-togethers, or just for a quiet glass of wine while the sun sets. Contractor-driven decks tend to be insanely expensive, but the price tag plummets the moment you take on the job yourself. A number of important threads run through do-it-yourself deck building: easy and cheap.