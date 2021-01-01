From nshi
Backwoods Mouse Pad Laptop Pc with Rubber Base Thick Water-Resistant Mouse Pad Gaming and Office Desk Mat (15.8x29.5) in
Advertisement
100% polyester, and the bottom is made of rubber pad. Size:15.8 x 29.5 in (40 x 75)cm. The bottom layer is made of rubber, which firmly grasps the desktop. The smooth surface allows the mouse to move more quickly and accurately. Make your operation more handy. It is suitable for use in office work, games, study, school, office, notebook computers, desktop computers, consoles, etc. Cleaning suggestion: Hand wash and machine wash. Don't bleach.