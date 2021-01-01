Backup Camera with Star Light Night Vision 1280P HD Rear View Camera with 170°Wide View Angle IP69 Waterproof 1000 TV Line

Features: 1/3-Inch CMOS with full HD(1280P) picture quality (1280x960 pixels resolution and horizontal resolution 1000TVL) Additional Features: NTSC Video System plus Superior Night Vision with Sony starlight sensor and 0.05LUX light sensitivity, enjoy clear visual effect for night parking Angles: Super Wide Viewing Angle 170. With a LATEST Builtin Grade A 6G All-glass and F1.8 large aperture lens with horizontal angle 150 (visible range up to 95%) Waterproof: IP69 Waterproof Reverse Camera fits all vehicles, made of sturdy and durable materials to ensure Moistureproof and excellent Antifog properties Easy Installation: The Easy Installation with strong metal bracket and all of screws are made of stainless steel. The bracket can be adjusted to different position (up to 125 )to get your prefer angle viewing