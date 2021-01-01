Backup Camera for Cars 7 Mirror Dash Cam Touch Screen 1080P Rear View Mirror Camera Front and Rear Dual Lens with Waterproof Reversing Camera.

Best Quality Guranteed. 7' IPS Touch Screen and 1080P FHD Recording: Simultaneous recording in 1080P front view and 480P waterproof rear cam, ensuring you get the best footage all day and night. 7' touch screen provides a wide visual angle which makes it clearer to view video Reversing Camera Kit for Safe Parking: Connect the red wire from the rear camera to the reversing light, the image of rear camera will automatically switch over the full view and trigger guide line for safe parking when the R gear engaged Parking Monitor and G-Sensor: Triggered by the Parking Monitor, the dash cam will automatically turn on and record when parking. The G-sensor will auto-lock recorded video when detecting collision, which provides powerful evidence in case of dispute One-Key Switching Design: Based on this design, it is convenient for you to switch the five view modes from full screen display of front/rear view or picture