BackpackWaterproof Wheeled Travel Backpack Laptop Backpack for Women MenCarry on Luggage Backpack Fit 156 inch Notebook Trolley Suitcase Business.

Best Quality Guranteed. Large Capacity & Multi-Compartment: The backpack size is 19.7 x 15.4 x 9 inches. Padded laptop compartment with Velcro sleeve holds up to 15.6 inch laptop, as well as 15 Inch 14 Inch and 13 Inch laptop. 44.9L large main compartment roomy hold books, clothes, documents and folders.2 side mesh pocket and multi-pocket organizer with key fob provide more storage for smaller items, ideal gift laptop large backpack, wheeled laptop backpack. Functionality Design: Durable and quiet roller wheels allows controlled motion and long lasting usage for easy transportation, offering easy and comfortable carrying. Corner mounted style wheels and molded kick plate provides stability and extra protection from shock, wear and abrasion. The travel backpack with wheels for adults men women teens college student high School student. The carry on luggage backpack will be a perfect gift idea for Fathers day. Comfortable Ca