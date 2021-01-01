Backpack with USB Water Resistant Durable College School Backpack with Anti Theft Pocket for Women Men Slim Business Laptop Bag Lightweight Laptop.

Best Quality Guranteed. USB CHARING PORT: Charging backpack with external USB charger port outside and built in charging cable inside, this usb backpack offers you a more convenient way to charge your phone while walking. Please noted that this backpack doesn't power itself, usb charging port only offers an easy access to charge LOTS OF STORAGE & MANY POCKETS: One separate laptop compartment hold 15.6 Inch Laptop as well as 15 Inch,14 Inch and 13 Inch Macbook/Laptop. One spacious packing compartment roomy for daily necessities, tech electronics accessories. Front compartment with many pockets, pen pockets and key fob hook, make your items organized and easier to find FUNCTIONAL & SAFE: A luggage strap allows backpack fit on luggage/suitcase, slide over the luggage upright handle tube for easier carrying. With a hidden anti theft pocket on the back protect your valuable items from thieves. Well made for international airplane