Backpack Insulated Cooler Backpack Box Backpack for Men Women 17 Inch Laptop Backpack with USB Charging Port Commuter Backpack for College School.

Best Quality Guranteed. The cooler backpack is made from water resistant and durable nylon fabric, with padded handle and shoulder strap, metal smooth zippers, insulated pockets. Suitable as a commuter backpack Imported INSULATED & LEAKPROOF COOLER DESIGN: The box backpack with a insulated cooler compartment, keep foods cool or warm for 2-4 hours, easy to clean and storage when not use. Let you enjoy delicious food at any time, perfect for school, work, office, picnic, hiking, camping, fishing, cycling, other outdoor activities and daily life use. Dimension of the cooler compartment: 13.5 x 6.8 x 7.5 inch LARGE CAPACITY & ORGANIZED: The cooler backpack includes 1 main zipper compartment, 1 laptop sleeve compartment for 17 15.6 15 14 inch laptops, 2 small front pockets for small accessories, 2 side mesh pockets for drinks, and 1 anti-theft pocket on the back for your valuables. It provides independent space for y