Red Background White Snowflakes Christmas Pillow
You'll love the soft snowflake patterns on our Red Background White Snowflake Christmas Pillow. Style it on an armchair or entryway bench with a fuzzy throw! Pillow measures 16L x 16H in. Crafted of poly-cotton blend with down fill Solid red background White snowflake design Hues of red and white Zipper closure Solid reverse Care: Cold hand wash. Do not bleach. Cool iron This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.