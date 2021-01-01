Back To School Meme Co. Dear Teacher I Talk to Everyone Funny Student School Meme Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Perfect as a first day of school back to school gift for your son or daughter that is super social. Show everyone that no matter where your kid sits, they're going to socialize with this funny school meme design. This funny talkative student meme design reads: Dear Teacher I Talk To Everyone Moving My Seat Will Not Help. Get this back to school gift for the talkative student that teacher can't stop. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only