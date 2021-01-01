Back Rear Camera Glass Lens Compatible with Xiaomi Mi A2 incl Tweezers and Cloth

High quality: 100% New real glass camera lens. You don't need a technician to do it. Comprehensive Repair Kit: Complete set Professional High quality Tweezers and cleaning Cloth. Compatibility: Compatible only with Xiaomi Mi A2 5.99 inch / Mi 6X 2018 Series! Important: Please check the Model Number of your device before purchasing this Item. You can find the Model type of your device on your device and / or in the settings. Easy Installation: Accurate Replacement part used to Replace the broken damaged part! Perfect fit. You do not need a Technician to do it. High quality product by: All parts are tested before shipment. Item in Stock!