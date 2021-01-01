Back Protector Compatible With [Oneplus 7 Pro] Impact Flex - Edge To Edge/Impact Damping - Clear And Scratch Resistant Back Protection

Screen Surface Description: Smooth: Clarity: 99 Compatible Devices: Oneplus 7 Pro Compatible Phone Models: Oneplus 7 Pro [Fingerprint Resistant] - The Impact Flex Protector Has An Oleophobic Coating That Resists Fingerprints And Smudges. [High Optical Clarity + Thin] - Enjoy A Crystal Clear Viewing Experience Due To The Protectors 99% Transparency Rating. Ultra Thin At Only 0.12In / 0.29Mm, You Will Soon Forget Youre Even Using A Protective Film. [Easy To Install] - The No-Residue Adhesive Ensures Your Protector Stays On By Carefully Following The Tutorial Available On Our Website. A Dust Removal Sticker And Microfiber Cloth Are Provided To Prep And Clean Your Screen, While The Included Squeegee Can Be Used To Smooth Out Small Air Bubbles. Follow The Tutorial Video For A Smooth Installation (Link Found In Package And On Our Website). [Compatibility] - This Product Is Compatible With Oneplus 7 P