From inbox zero
Back Ergonomic Adjustable Racing Chair
Advertisement
Main Color:BlackMain Material:LeatherStyle:AmericanaLumbar Support:Coming with an integrated lumbar cushion for extra support and cushioning. This helps prevent work related injuries and reduces stress on the lumbar region.Safe and reliable 5-claw chair legsIt only takes about 15 minutes to assemble this high back office chair with an Allen wrench and some clearly illustrated instructions which we offered to.This desk chair is ideal for living rooms, study rooms, conference rooms and offices.Safe, flexible and durable chair wheels