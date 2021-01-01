From cb2
Bacio Lounge Chair Dale Dark Grey
Advertisement
Boucle takes on cream-colored hues in loungeable chair designed by Ross Cassidy. Bubbly and oversized in shape, with an FSC r-certified wood frame and rounded legs made of solid bleached oak. CB2 exclusive. -Designed by Ross Cassidy -Wool/poly boucle upholstery -Down-wrapped cushions -FSC r-certified wood frame -Solid bleached oak legs -Spot-clean with water-free cleaning solvent; do not use water -Vacuum regularly; professional upholstery cleaning recommended -Imported