Bacilio 2 - Drawer Nightstand in Brown/Gray

Finding a nightstand you love is essential - it's the last thing you see before you fall asleep and the first thing you see when you wake up. While the stacks of books you keep there change over time, as do the reading lamps, the foundation stays the same. Take this one for example: fitting in a variety of design aesthetics from classic to contemporary, it showcases a clean-lined silhouette and boasts a solid finish. Plus, it features two drawers for keeping tabs on bedside essentials and more.