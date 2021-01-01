Blue Baby Whale Favor Bags 24 Count for 24 Guests

Creative Converting Send some lovely treats home with the baby shower guests by packing the Blue Baby Whale Favor Bags with all sorts of favors and surprises. These loot bags come with a ribbon and feature a large baby whale with Navy and Pastel Blue colors. Sold in packs of 24, these treat bags are helpful in showing your affection and gratitude towards your guests. The party supplies are sure to add the perfect touch at your next gathering. Enjoy the ease of set up and clean up when using disposable party supplies. The Blue Baby Whale Favor Bags will make the hassle of hosting disapear with easy set up and quick clean up. Perfect for any baby shower celebration. Can be coordinated with any other Blue Baby Whale party supplies.