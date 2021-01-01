From ashley furniture
Baby Relax Mikayla Nursery Swivel Glider Recliner Chair, Gray
The Baby Relax Mikayla swivel glider recliner cradles you and your little one in the lap of luxury. Richly tailored, its soft foam cushioning and button-tufted upholstery add a level of distinction to the nursery or living room. The enclosed ball bearing mechanism allows for 360-degree swivel and smooth gliding motion; giving you a full range of movement for optimal functionality. When it's time to relax, the Mikayla includes a built-in easy-pull tab to prop up your legs or stretch out and fully recline.