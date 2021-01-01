Buy the Baby Print Stickers by Recollections™ at Michaels. Use this baby print sticker pack to instantly jazz up your papercraft project . You can also use them with stamps, embellishments or paints to accentuate your invites, scrapbook pages or journals. Use this baby print sticker pack to instantly jazz up your papercraft project . You can also use them with stamps, embellishments or paints to accentuate your invites, scrapbook pages or journals. Details: Black and gray 4" x 8.5" (10.16cm x 21.59cm) 32 stickers Paper | Baby Print Stickers by Recollections™ | Michaels®