'Baby Elephant with Blue Balloon' Graphic Art Print

Empty entryway wall? Some spare space in the master suite? A boring bathroom? Wall art instantly turns any blank area into an eye-catching display, all while lending gallery-worthy appeal to your abode. Just take a look at this piece for example: Perfect for adding a pop of playful charm, it showcases an adorable elephant holding a balloon with its trunk. Best of all, this product is made right here in the USA. Format: Wood Plaque, Size: 15" H x 10" W x 0.5" D