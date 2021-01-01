From bestonzon
Baby Decoration Toddler Drool Bib Baby Bib Newborn Saliva Towel for Baby Infant Toddler
Advertisement
Protect and keep your drool and teething baby dry. No more wet clothes. It's not only care the wetness of the baby but also reduces the work for the new mother. Perfect for your baby's sensitive skin, it won't irritate or scratch their delicate skin. As a thoughtful gift for baby shower, birthdays, holiday gift, Christmas or even for a special occasion. Every mom's will love this. Baby looks amazing with these bibs.