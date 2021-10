The Babol Plug-In Pendant by De Majo is a creation from Nicola Grandesso, who specializes in lighting design and pays particular attention to the world of glass. With a whimsical feel, this plug-in pendant is composed of a cluster of smooth, spherical, glossy glass globes that, next to one another, look like a luminous cluster of balloons. Simply suspended for a lightweight feel, this design is a bright and bubbly addition to spaces. Shape: Globe. Color: White. Finish: Glossy White