Babbie 6-Light Unique / Statement Classic / Traditional Chandelier

Features:Antlers, neutral, moose and shabbyResin and ironArtificial antlers: YesFixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: Classic / Traditional Number of Lights: 6Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: AmbientFinish: White ResinStyle: RusticSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: AntlerGlass Type: TransparentCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Required: NoSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: NoDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 120Transformer: Product Care: Before cleaning any lamp shade or fixture, disconnect the power source. Wipe with a soft, dry cloth. Avoid the use of chemicals and household cleaners as they may damage the finish.Country of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernMetal Type: Wood Type: Quality Score: 0Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Certifications: NoCE Certified: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: FIRA Certified: ADA Compliant: ETL Listed: NoFire Rated: TAA Compliant: cETL Listed: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: FSC Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9000 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: PEFC Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: CSA Listed for USA: CSA Listed for Canada: ITTO Compliant: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesUL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: NoWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: NoDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 13Canopy Included: NoCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Ca