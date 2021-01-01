This Babbie 4-Piece 21 oz. Stemless Wine Glass Set is the perfect option for tasting all kinds of wine. These versatile glasses come with unique cactus designs to add a pop of fun to any gathering. Play host with these glasses at your next social gathering or give them to a wine lover in your life. Please note: Minor bubbles and swirls are inherent to hand-blown glass. Variations may occur on styles due to their hand-crafted nature.