Kingston Brass BA481318 Metropolitan 18" Towel Bar Satin Nickel Bathroom Hardware Towel Bar

Kingston Brass BA481318 Metropolitan 18" Towel Bar Dry your towels with the chic appeal and convenience of the Kingston Brass Metropolitan Dual Towel Bar. Available in multiple finishes, this 18" bar can quickly become an essential piece of your bathroom design. Pair with other accessories from the Metropolitan Collection.Kingston Brass BA481318 Features:Covered under Kingston Brass' 1-year limited warrantyConstructed of brassAll hardware required for installation of towel bar is includedCoordinates with products from the Metropolitan lineADA compliantKingston Brass BA481318 Specifications:Overall Width: 20-5/8" (left to right of product)Center to Center: 18" (distance between installation centers) Satin Nickel