Cree BA19-08050OMF-12CE26-1C100 Connected 60W Equivalent Daylight (5000K) A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulb, Works with Alexa

$15.99
In stock
Description

Dimmable LED light bulb for indoor use only Can be paired directly with Alexa devices with built in ZigBee smart home hub (Echo Plus, Echo Studio, Echo Show – 2nd Gen only). Works with other ZigBee hubs (sold separately - Wink, SmartThings, WeMo) Simply install your bulbs & compatible hub 6 year limited warranty Illumination upto 815 lumens 63 watt equivalent LED bulb provides an omnidirectional all-around light source The Cree Connected LED bulb shines bright for more than 22 years (25,000 hour rated life), Weight: 0.2 Pounds, Manufacturer: CREE Bulb

