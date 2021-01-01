Cree BA19-08050OMF-12CE26-1C100 Connected 60W Equivalent Daylight (5000K) A19 Dimmable LED Light Bulb, Works with Alexa

Dimmable LED light bulb for indoor use only Can be paired directly with Alexa devices with built in ZigBee smart home hub (Echo Plus, Echo Studio, Echo Show – 2nd Gen only). Works with other ZigBee hubs (sold separately - Wink, SmartThings, WeMo) Simply install your bulbs & compatible hub 6 year limited warranty Illumination upto 815 lumens 63 watt equivalent LED bulb provides an omnidirectional all-around light source The Cree Connected LED bulb shines bright for more than 22 years (25,000 hour rated life), Weight: 0.2 Pounds, Manufacturer: CREE Bulb