Kingston Brass BA175289 Heritage Bathroom Hardware Set - Includes 18" Towel Bar Tissue Holder and Wall Mounted Glass Shelf Brushed Nickel Bathroom

Kingston Brass BA175289 Heritage Bathroom Hardware Set - Includes 18" Towel Bar, Tissue Holder, and Wall Mounted Glass Shelf The Heritage 3-Piece Bath Accessory Set inspired by traditional styling features smooth lines and gentle curves. Featuring a matching dual towel bar, toilet ring, and glass shelf. All necessary mounting hardware is included and installation is made easy. Matches beautifully with other products from the Heritage Collection.Kingston Brass BA175289 Features:Fabricated from solid brassWall mount installationIncludes matching toilet paper holder and glass shelfIncludes mounting hardwarePackage Includes:18" Towel BarTissue HolderWall Mounted Glass ShelfKingston Brass BA175289 Specifications:Towel Bar: 20-1/2" W x 3-1/2" DTowel Bar Width: 18" (distance between installation centers)Toilet Paper Holder: 11" W x 3-1/2" DToilet Paper Holder Width: 8-1/2" (distance between installation centers)Bathroom Shelf: 20-1/2" W x 6" DBathroom Shelf Width: 18" Brushed Nickel