Anzzi BA-LMDFVCB007AL Ether 32" x 28" Lighted Frameless Double Door Medicine Cabinet Silver Bathroom Storage Medicine Cabinets

Anzzi BA-LMDFVCB007AL Ether 32" x 28" Lighted Frameless Double Door Medicine Cabinet Our Ether LED mirror cabinet will perfectly reflect your sense of style and taste for luxury. The silver mirror is copper-free for maximum corrosion resistance. Light levels can be easily dimmed with the touch sensor. The built-in defogger keeps the glass clear of condensation. Stylish double doors open to reveal tempered glass shelves that make the perfect place to store necessities. Anzzi BA-LMDFVCB007AL Features: Covered under Anzzi's limited lifetime warranty Constructed from Aluminum Coordinates with products from the Ether line High quality finish – will resist rust and corrosion through everyday use Recessed only installation Features built-in LED lighting Equipped with 3 shelfs for maximum storage Mirror is frameless with a flat Anzzi BA-LMDFVCB007AL Specifications: Width: 32" (from left to right) Height: 28" (from top to bottom) Depth: 6" (from front to back) Rough In (Wall Opening): 31-3/4" W x 27-3/4" H x 5-3/4" D (for recessed installation) Silver