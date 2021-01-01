From troy lighting
Troy Lighting B7683 Aeon 3 Light 20" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Carbide Black / Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Advertisement
Troy Lighting B7683 Aeon 3 Light 20" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Features(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 9"Width: 20"Extension: 5"Product Weight: 6.3 lbsShade Height: 6-3/8"Shade Width: 3-3/4"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Vanity Light Carbide Black / Polished Nickel