Troy Lighting B7472 Ace 2 Light 13" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Carbide Black / Polished Nickel Accents Indoor Lighting Bathroom Fixtures Vanity Light
Troy Lighting B7472 Ace 2 Light 13" Wide Bathroom Vanity Light Features(2) 40 watt maximum G9 Xenon / Krypton bulbs included UL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 5-1/2"Width: 12-1/2"Extension: 6-1/4"Product Weight: 3.6 lbsShade Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 40 wattsBulb Base: G9Bulb Type: Xenon / KryptonBulbs Included: Yes Vanity Light Carbide Black / Polished Nickel Accents