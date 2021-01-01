Signature Design by Ashley B743-46 Realyn Chest of Drawers Chipped White & Design by Ashley Realyn Nightstand, Chipped White

TWO-TONE CHEST OF DRAWERS: Fashioned with framed drawer fronts and decorative corbels, this chest has distinctive charm that's equal parts elegant and homey in your room — what a showstopper HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: Dresser chest is made of veneers, wood and engineered wood. Designed with 5 smooth-gliding, dovetail construction drawers, and accented with bronze tone hardware BEAUTIFULLY DISTRESSED: Chipped white paint paired with a distressed brown wood top is a simply striking combination for lovers of cottage chic style STORAGE SOLUTION: Dresser chests are a great organizer for clothes and other essentials. This tall unit measures 40" W x 18" D x 58" H TWO-TONE NIGHT STAND: Fashioned with framed drawer fronts and decorative corbels, this nightstand has distinctive charm that's equal parts elegant and homey in your room — what a showstopper HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: Made of veneers, wood and engineered wood. Designed with 3 smooth-gliding, dovetail construction drawers, a USB charging station and bronze tone finished metal hardware BEAUTIFULLY DISTRESSED: The chipped white paint, paired with a distressed brown wood top is simply striking for lovers of cottage chic style SMALL SPACE SOLUTION: Measuring 27" W x 17" D x 27" H to fit most bedrooms, this versatile night table looks great set bedside with a lamp