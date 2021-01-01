From troy lighting
Troy Lighting B7322 Darwin 24" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Textured Black Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Troy Lighting B7322 Darwin 24" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce Features(1) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIntended for outdoor useUL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 24"Width: 8"Extension: 10-1/2"Product Weight: 7.2 lbsShade Height: 7-5/8"Shade Width: 8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Textured Black