From troy lighting

Troy Lighting B7211 Solana 15" Tall Wall Sconce Earthen Bronze Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces

Description

Troy Lighting B7211 Solana 15" Tall Wall Sconce Features(1) 5 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb requiredUL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 14-1/2"Width: 11-1/4"Extension: 5-1/2"Product Weight: 3.3 lbsShade Height: 14-1/2"Shade Width: 11"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 5 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Earthen Bronze

