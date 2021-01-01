From nshi
B720 Light Strike Optical Gaming Keyboard (Smooth/Linear) - Comfort Wrist pad - Faster Than Mechanical - 0.2ms Key Response Neon LED Backlit.
Advertisement
Award Winning Light Strike (LK) Optical Mechanical switch with 0.2ms response time \u2013 Black Switch \u2013 Linear and Non-Clicky. 1.5mm Actuation point and total travel distance of 3mm. Actuation force of 55g. LED Backlit Keyboard \u2013 Vivid Neon LED backlit keys. Multiple backlit profiles to choose from. Quality Built \u2013 Bloody Mechanical Keyboards are built to last and stay relevant for years to come. Spill & Dust Proof \u2013 Spill proof with advanced Nano coating over the PCB board of Mechanical Keyboard. It\u2019s easy to clean and won\u2019t ruin your keyboard. Anti-Ghost & Fully Programmable \u2013 100% Anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover over USB and fully programmable with advance macros.