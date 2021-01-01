From troy lighting
Troy Lighting B6463 Park Slope Single Light 32" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Cylinder Shade Forged Iron Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Troy Lighting B6463 Park Slope Single Light 32" Tall Outdoor Wall Sconce with Clear Glass Cylinder Shade FeaturesConstructed from hand-worked ironComes with clear glass cylinder shadeRequires (1) 75 watt max medium (E26) bulbThis product is designed for use outdoorsUL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 32"Width: 5-3/4"Extension: 7-1/2"Backplate Height: 11-3/4"Backplate Width: 5-3/4"Backplate Depth: 1"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 75 wattsWattage: 75 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Forged Iron