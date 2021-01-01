Schlage B60N-WKF Single Cylinder Grade 1 Deadbolt with Decorative Wakefield Rose Lifetime Polished Brass Deadbolt Keyed Entry Single Cylinder

Schlage B60N-WKF Single Cylinder Grade 1 Deadbolt with Decorative Wakefield Rose Schlage's Wakefield Collection deadbolt showcases a simple, transitional design capable of accenting a wide variety of home décor options. Designed to be quickly, and easily installed, and featuring exclusive cutting edge security features, the Wakefield deadbolt provides the peace of mind, ease of use, and visual appeal one has come to expect from Schlage.Features:Three-Piece Design is Ready for Installation Right Out of the BoxLow Profile Deadbolt Face is Nearly Impossible to Grip with a Wrench and Cannot be UnscrewedBolt Diameter is 10% Larger than Standard Bolts with 1/2" Left in Housing at Full Throw, Providing Maximum Resistance to Forced EntrySolid Zinc Bolt with Hardened Steel Interior Pin Spins in Response to Sawing Attack, Preventing a Through CutImproved Security Measures Including Integrated Anti-Pick Shield and Snap & Stay™ Self-Adjusting InstallationIncludes Round Corner, Square Corner and Drive-In Latch Plates for Maximum VersatilityFeatures Adjustable Backset for Both 2-3/8" and 2-3/4" with Schlage Exclusive Helical, Lock-In DesignRounded Radius Strike Plate Features Thick Metal Reinforcer with 3" Screws for Improved Strength Within the JambLarge, Easy to Grip ADA Compliant Thumb TurnFeatured Technologies:Keyed Entry (Single Cylinder) Function: Schlage single cylinder deadbolts are keyed on the exterior with an associated thumb turn on the inside that can quickly and easily lock or unlock the latch mechanism. Single cylinder locks are most commonly used to secure entrances to a residence or place of business.Snap & Stay™ Design: Schlage's unique three piece design with self-adjusting tension allows you to simply snap the deadbolt into place in minutes, eliminating the need for minor fit adjustments, and ensuring that you install your deadbolt correctly on the first attempt.Anti-Pick Shield: Experience increased security with Schlage's exclusive Anti-Pick Shield. This integrated metal shield surrounds the latch and helps stop unwanted attempts to bypass the deadbolt mechanism.Specifications:Backset: Adjustable to 2-3/8" or 2-3/4"Cross Bore: 1-1/2" or 2-1/8"Edge Bore: 1"Door Thickness: 1-1/2" to 1-3/4"Product Weight: 2.39 Lbs.Cylinder: 5 Pin Schlage CProduct Variations:B60N-ADD: Single Cylinder Deadbolt with Addison Decorative RosetteB60N-BRK: Single Cylinder Deadbolt with Brookshire Decorative RosetteB60N-CAM: Single Cylinder Deadbolt with Camelot Decorative RosetteB60N-CEN: Single Cylinder Deadbolt with Century Decorative RosetteB60N-GRW: Single Cylinder Deadbolt with Greenwich Decorative Rosette Single Cylinder Lifetime Polished Brass